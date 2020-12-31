Khloe Kardashian withdraws from social media

The celebrity will be taking a break from social media amid rumors that she has been engaged.

Khloe Kardashian has announced that she will be taking a break from social media amid rumors that she has gotten engaged to Tristan Thompson, the father of her two-year-old daughter True.

Khloe explained that she is going to take a break from the tights in an attempt to spend more quality time with her little girl.

She went to Instagram on Tuesday (29) to post a very sexy topless photo wearing only her Good American jeans and covering her breasts with her arms.

The photo was soon flooded with endless praise and comments from passionate fans, and some took the opportunity to ask her to return to Twitter since she would have stopped using this social network.

“Get back on Twitter, we miss you,” wrote one follower.

Khloe then explained her absence and assured her concerned fans that she will not be gone forever and will be back soon.

“I’ll be back soon. I’ve been taking a short break from social media, ”she replied. “I only show up once in a while, but I’m enjoying the holidays with my TuTu. I’ll be back soon, I promise ”, she warned.

Khloe’s comment comes as she continues to fuel rumors that she is engaged to Tristan Thompson. Last week, she was seen in Boston, Massachusetts, wearing a huge ring on her finger, raising fans’ hopes that they could get married.