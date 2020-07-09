Khloé sells his mansion, Kanye West becomes sponsor … The real estate projects of the incredible Family Kardashian !

The Kardashian family television personalities american multi-millionaires, have for years been in search of a style that being famous at any price. Still today they are talking about them, but this time, real estate projects in…

Kanye West is to become a real estate developer

Less than a week after he announced his candidacy for the presidential elections of ee.uu., the husband of Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, received permission to build a stately house of the 52 000 m2 building on his property in West Lake Ranch in Cody, Wyoming.

The rapper and producer that has been launched in the world of the sneakers and the fashion industry, is the real estate for several years.

He posted a picture on Twitter that seems to be the structure of a number of houses in the shape of a dome. Similar structures were part of an ongoing project on a portion of his property in Calabasas, California, last year, before the county of Los Angeles does not stop the construction.

“I’m going to be one of the greatest developers of all time “he said West of the radio host Charlamagne tha God in a two-hour interview in his home in Los Angeles in the year 2018.

The will of the West, to be for the real estate sector “what Howard Hughes was for the plane and what Henry Ford was to cars.”

A relationship between the famous quarantenaire and the sector of real estate development to follow closely …

A mansion for $ 19 million is too small for his beautiful sister Khloé

It seems that Khloé Kardashian, sister of Kim and beautiful sister of Kanye West, has decided to sell his sprawling property in Calabasas, the district, star-filled Los Angeles.

Tomer Fridman, the real estate agent of the family, visited the villa of 1000 square meters and is selling for the modest sum of $ 19 million dollars, or more than 17 million euros !

In march of 2016, the property of Khloé and her sister Kourtney have been on the cover of the magazine Architectural Digest. In a dedicated article, Khloé confirms that he bought this mansion of Justin Bieber in 2014, that would have bought it for Nicole Murphy, the ex-wife of the famous comedian Eddie Murphy.

The gain or lack of space ? The motivations of this sale have not yet been announced, however, many fans believe that Khloé is going to sell his villa once renewed with the aim of obtaining a benefit, a benefit that will be used to purchase a home that has everything you need. But what the star is missing-isn’t it ? The manor house has a walking track, private swimming pool, guest houses and stunning views of the canyon of Malibu. “8 rooms and 7 bathrooms it is clearly not large enough, according to Khloé,” cried a fan, with a lot of sarcasm.

Find the virtual tour of the mansion on the account of Instagram of The Group Company, one of the world leaders in luxury real estate.

This content you liked,

make a donation to support My Sweet Immo I support MySweetimmo



