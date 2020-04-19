Khloe tries to catch Corey Cheating, Kris Jenner plays matchmaker

The woman behind Black book of Nori – an account Instagram parody viral written entirely in the voice of Kim Kardashian’s sassy 5 year old daughter – brings his talents to TooFab.

Each week, “Nori” recap new episodes of “The incredible family Kardashian” and give us his vision of all the family drama.

(NOTE: what follows was not written by North West.)

The episode began with Kim and Khloe kardashian expressing their support Kourtney’s decision to take a step back from the filming of the show. They also mentioned that they had not had news of, but Kourtney would know when she wanted to shoot. They are all for anything that makes his soul happy.

In other words: no turning, no check. PERIOD. – North West

In Khloe, Kris asked Khloe if she was going out with someone or if she had recently had an appointment. Khloe said that she had not had an appointment since she and Tristan had broken. His friends have tried to plug it in, but she just wanted to focus on her and her daughter. She is completely happy and well. She thought she could never go out together. This has saddened Kris because she wanted Khloe live her best life and has a new baby. Kris has told Khloe that she needed to freeze her eggs.

We have enough people in this family. Can people just relax? I always learn the name of everyone. I just stop calling True, “The girl with the father.” – NW

Later, Kris went to lunch with Khloe and Kendall. She arrived late and told her girls that she had a makeup session in the car with her boyfriend, Corey. Corey was supposed to join them for lunch, but Kris said that he was tired because they were up all night. Khloe and Kendall seemed to be disgusted when she talked about her and the sex life of her boyfriend. Khloe had the impression that Kris was on-shared. Kris thought that his girls gave him the evil to feel sexual, but said that when they would age, they would understand. Kris said she was at a stage where she couldn’t get enough of her boyfriend. However, she thought that it was unfair to go out with her and having the time of his life, while Khloe was not.

I was supposed to attend this lunch, but I had a conference call at the last minute. Honestly, I would have left the minute I heard Kris say that she was with Corey. I will not tolerate no such talk at a table where I’m supposed to eat. – NW

Kim and Kris went to visit the mother of Kris, MJ. Kris has said that Khloe had an attitude and felt defeated by the associates and the children. Kris would have liked to see Tristan and Khloe are doing, but in the meantime, Khloe has to freeze her eggs. MJ and Kim have agreed to and wanted to find a way to get out and connect with different people.

Kris has also offered to carry the baby to Khloe so that it can propagate a pregnancy in Vogue. Never underestimate how much this woman is calculated. – NW

At home Kendall, Scott has informed Khloe and Kendall he had a speech in Arizona at a conference on the real estate. Scott was excited because he had never thought that the sale of houses was going to turn into speeches. This was a great improvement compared to being paid to go to the feasts.

This conference was clearly a budget. A very small budget, embarrassing. – NW

Kris and MJ went to Dicks Sporting Goods to do their shopping of the Holiday season. Shopping, Kris spotted a handsome man and had the idea of finding a guy for Khloe in the store. She said that a local sporting goods store was a great place to flirt with men. Kris called Khloe to let him know that there were cute guys, so that MJ showed his photos to the men. Khloe was not amused and hung up on Kris. Kris said that it had to become more creative.

Close-ups of Dicks Sporting Goods for a product placement subtle. -NO

Later, Kris has prompted Kim and Khloe at the golf course. While hitting balls, Kris has met two men more attractive and has started to toast. Khloe is méfiée of his behavior and thought that Kris was trying to connect with them. Khloe has maintained that she was single and very happy.

Back at the offices of Kylie Cosmetic, Corey has contributed to Kris work documents. Kris asked Corey if he had five minutes for a quickie. Corey said he could take the time and Kris was immediately removed his microphone and expelled the production of the office. Kris said, at his age, that sex was incredible!

I advised aunt Kylie to sue Kris for having fornicated in its offices. It is so disrespectful that Kris treats the offices of Kylie Cosmetic as a brothel. It needs to be more professional. There is not enough disinfectant wipes in the world to make me visit these offices now. – NW

While Kim was visiting the home of Scott, he was panicking because in the beginning, he thought he would speak to the conference for four to five minutes, but it turned out that he was going to talk for 45 minutes. He wanted to get advice from Kim because she did a lot of speech. She advised him to speak out and to give them as much detail as possible. She suggested he practice to speak in front of it to get an idea. He was not completely at ease, and became stressed, so he decided that he had to take a course or something.

Scott typical thinking that it would work for five minutes. He was extremely devastated when he learned that there had been no break during these 45 minutes. – NW

Later, Kim and Scott went to The Groundlings to take a course in improvisation to help Scott to get comfortable on stage and talking. They were immediately intimidated because everyone was so witty and intelligent. Kim has not passed the round of warm-up the last time because the exercises were too stupid for it, so she decided to sit down and support instead of participate. Scott was in fact really good for its year and has acknowledged that the people loved that he pushes himself to interact with and transcend its limits. After the improvisation, he had the impression of being able to assume his engagement.

At Khloe, Khloe told Malika that her mother urged her to date, but it is not in that head space. She also said that she was not sure of wanting to have more children. Malika said that it was not his desire to go out with her and do not want more children which was the origin of the behavior of Kris. Maliaka said that while Khloe was in the phase uncertain about more children, she should freeze her eggs because it is the best insurance policy.

The Malikas can do everything: mediating difficult conversations, provide advice on the freezing of eggs, cleaning the gutters, manage my calendar, make reservations for dinner at Nobu, and everything that I ask them during office hours. -NO

Later, Khloe paid a visit to Kris in the office Kylie Cosmetics. She wanted Kris to know that she was happy and when she would be ready to go out again, she would. Khloe has said that she did not need his help and that Kris pushing the uncomfortable. However, she decided to freeze her eggs. Kris was happy and relieved.

In Arizona, Scott appeared in his speech and hoped that his improvisation would help him. He was intimidated and wanted to be good. Scott spoke of his show, Flip It Like Disick, and his experience in returning homes. He has enjoyed the experience and would like to continue to do so.

Scott really works is a refreshing change on our issue. I hope that the viewers like the direction we are going. Otherwise, I am sure that we will be able to review the girls of Scott, who weave the story of the family trip. – NW

During his stay with Khloe, Malika gets a call telling him that Corey was at the Beverly Wilshire hotel with a woman with red head. They immediately decided to go to the hotel to explode. If it were true, Khloe was ready to cut Corey. The girls knew the ground and the room in which Corey was the informant.

Corey opened the door and was shocked to see, while the two were passing in front of him. Khloe and Malika have inspected the entire hotel room and chased the red head around, only to discover that the red head was Kris in a wig, lingerie and thigh-high boots.

It is the content that you get when aunt Kourt leaves the series. This is what she wanted, so I hope that she is happy. Even think that Corey would be cheating Kris is ridiculous. Corey respects too much Kris for it. It is like a second mom to him. – NW

“Keeping Up with the Kardashians” is aired Thursday on E!