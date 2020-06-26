Kid Cudi and Kanye West in the animated series, “Children See Ghosts”, made by Takashi Murakami

You will soon discover that the adventures of Kanye Bear and the Boy Fox. The announcement comes the surprise in the Internet, and even more fans of Kanye, and Kid Cudi . More than two years after the release of their album common The Children See The Ghoststhe two friends return with an original project : a cartoon .

Title The Children See The Ghostsa first trailer of this series was unveiled, sees the presentation of the two main characters, a Kanye Bear ( with the voice of Kanye West ) and Kid Fox ( with the voice of Kid Cudi ) . The cartoon was directed by the great Takashi Murakami, who had designed the cover of his album and his album Graduation .

We’ll let you discover the first trailer that announces a series of crazy . We can’t wait to know more !