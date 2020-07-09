Kid Cudi confirms her collaboration with Eminem for the Friday

After the first time I took a couple of weeks ago, Kid Cudi has confirmed on social networks the result of her collaboration with Eminem.

So it’s official : Kid Cudi and Eminem have recorded a song together. She is the daughter of Kid Cudi who confirmed the information in a video published in the social networks of the artist and in charge of a teaser for the arrival of the piece. “Hey, this is Vada, and I am here to say that the new single of my father, ‘The Adventures of Moon Man and Slim Shady,” will be released on Friday!” An explicit title, which echoes that of the two nicknames of the artists.

And now a word from the Princess Vada the chosen… pic.twitter.com/xmgIMkUntz — The Chosen One (@KidCudi) On the 8th of July 2020

Teasing particular of Kid Cudi and Eminem

The output of this single comes a few months after the publication of a strange tweet from Kid Cudi on which he mentioned Eminem, asking for help. The rapper from Detroit, that will give you a couple of days later an interview with Lil Wayne, make it clear that it was not at all aware of the tweet, sweeping it temporarily to the theory of collaboration. Obviously, the communication was renewed between the two artists since then.

This featuring been expected for many years could be part of a new album from Kid Cudi, which accumulates the initiatives in the last few weeks, between his collaborative project with Travis Scott and his series The Children See The Ghosts with Kanye West. To follow very closely.

