Kid Cudi drop her first solo music since four years old, “Leader of the Delinquents”

While he prepares the release of his next album Entergalactic, Kid Cudi has finally shared the official version of” Leader of the Delinquents“.

Cudder has presented the title in front-first in Instagram Live at the end of last week, shortly after teasé the arrival of new titles on its social networks. The origins of the “Leader of the Delinquents” date back to 2012, with a short clip of him showing his ability to rap if he wanted to. The new single marks her first solo single since “Passion, Pain & Demon Slayin’ ” of 2016 and his first release since his collaboration project Kids See Ghosts with Kanye West in 2018.

Check out below the latest title of Kid Cudi on Spotify and Apple Music.