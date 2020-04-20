Kid Cudi finally makes his grand return with “Leader Of The Delinquents” (video)

That’s it ? Kid Cudi is finally back ? It is in any case what that portends the release of his new single good badass titled “Leader Of The Delinquents” !

His latest album “Passion, pain and Demon Slayin’” back to 2016 already, and since then, we can say that the rapper from Cleveland is actually pretty quiet.

Apart his collaboration with Kanye West on “Kids See Ghosts” in 2018 and its featuring with Selena Gomez in “A Sweeter Place” last January, it was so long ago that we had heard from Kid Cudi !

Then when he unveiled his new single, “Leader of the Delinquents” on Monday, April 13, on his YouTube channel, we can say that it was, for its fans, like a little ray of sunshine in these times of pandemic.