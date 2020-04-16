Kikín Fonseca Representative threatened him of death in Benfica for money

Editorial Mediotiempo

Kikín Fonseca received death threats in his brief passage through Portugal, where he played with the Eagles, since refused to pay several thousands of euros to an alleged representative Croatian who claimed to be the author of his transfer to the Old Continent in 2006.

In a video on the official account of TUDN, exfutbolista mexicano uncovered the tricks of the aforementioned agent -who did not name-who for months he demanded 300 thousand euros in exchange for his stay at the club and even warned that he would use “his influence” with the then coach of the Eagles and today of the Selection of Portugal.

“A representative Croatian called me to tell me: ‘Kikín, if you didn’t know I suit to Benfica’. I replied that it was not true: ‘The president of Benfica was for me to Blue Cross, I to you nor you know’. The joke is that I said, ‘I notice that I’m a close friend of Fernando Santos (then DT Benfica) and if you don’t give me the 300 billion euros already know‘”, spoke Fonseca.

“Obviously I had to fly to the useless that, neither knew. I went to talk to Fernando Santos to explain what happened and he told me that he had nothing to do with that person, but it turns out that this representative Croatian spoke to me after up to threaten me of death“

Kikín Fonseca at Benfica: Statistics

Francisco “Kikín” Fonseca, he was signed by Benfica shortly after playing the World cup in Germany 2006 with the Mexican national team, in which he made a goal to Portugal in the Group Stage.

His adventure in european football only lasted mid-season in the that participated in 15 games and scored three goals in all competitions. After six months he returned to Mexico to play with Tigres.