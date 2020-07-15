Kill Bill 3 : Vivica A. Fox wants to Zendaya playing with her daughter in the sequel

Zendaya vs Uma Thurman, “that would be incredible, isn’t it ?”

The rumors surrounding Kill Bill 3 come back regularly. If Quentin Tarantino seems to have left aside his craft of filmmaking to devote himself to writing (film reviews, legit… more information on the number of Early June of 2020), is regularly reviewed Uma Thurman and at the end of last year, referred to the new the possibility of this sequel with the actress : “I was not going to write an adventure a little ridiculous, she doesn’t deserve it. But I have an idea that could be interesting.”

This week is the actress Vivica A. Fox, the interpreter of Vernita Green, one of the aims of the Bride in the photos published between 2003 and 2004, in the movie, who has expressed his desire to see soon Kill Bill 3 can become a reality. Interviewed by NME in this sense, she revealed that she was going to be okay Zendaya take the torch on the role of his daughter : “I haven’t heard anything official, but I think that he (Tarantino) was to be expected of the actress who plays my daughter (Ambrosia Kelley, editor’s note) to grow. During an interview, I was asked what young actress could interpret in Flight. 3. I immediately responded : ‘Ambrosia !’, but they wanted to say a popular actress at the time. So I thought I Zendaya. This would not be a hell ? Might even give the green light to the project : with Uma, they are great, would be awesome to see face-to-face. I love it. With a little luck, we will be able to start a movement : ‘Go, Tarantino, of the caste of Zendaya !’ Maybe it will speed things up ? This would be incredible, isn’t it ?”

It is true that Zendaya is very popular for some time. Revealed child in the series Shake It Upsince then, she has confirmed her talent as an actress and singer, in particular in the recent successes of Sony and Marvel Spider-Man in the face of Tom Holland and in the acclaimed series The euphoria. Ambrosia Kelley, however, are more focused on since the year 2012. After the adventure Kill Billshe had signed up for a couple of supporting roles, but as an adult, she no longer has anything shot in Hollywood.

