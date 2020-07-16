Kill Bill 3 : Zendaya in the Casting ?

A new fan art of Kill Bill 3 imagine the result that you expect from Quentin Tarantino with Zendaya in the role of Nikki, the daughter of Vernita Green, who wants to get the revenge of the bride.

Of course, it is not only the fans who always want more. Through the years, since the publication of the two volumes of Kill Bill, Quentin Tarantino has never ceased to keep alive the possibility of Kill Bill 3, even going so far as to unravel the details of a possible conspiracy.

A sequel announced…but closed with no action

The theory is, by far, the most popular, however, is that the story will focus on the daughter of Vernita “Copperhead” Green (Vivica A. Fox). The first member of the squad of killers out of the viper’s deadly to know her fate in the hands of the bride (Uma Thurman), Green was survived by his daughter Nikki.

In fact, Nikki has been a witness to the murder of his mother. The bride has recognized this by saying to the child that if she still felt ” raw ” as an adult, she would be waiting. A story in which the adult Nikki follows the bride is generally accepted by fans of the movies as the perfect backdrop for kill Bill : Vol. 3.