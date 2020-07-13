Kill Bill 3 : Zendaya (Spider-Man) will-t-she the daughter of Vernita Green, the enemy of The Bride ?

This is not the first time that Vivica A. Fox, the interpreter of Vernita Green, shares his enthusiasm for the idea that Quentin Tarantino directed a third film Kill Bill ! The that lent his features to one of the opponents, the most ferocious of The Bride Uma Thurman has a idea of casting that is going to put you mouth water… “I don’t have anything official [acercade[ausujetde[acercade[ausujetdeKill Bill Vol. 3]. I had the feeling that with a bit of luck, [Tarantino] I was waiting for the actress who plays my daughter to grow up a little. But while I was doing an interview, I was asked ‘What young actress would you choose to play your daughter ?’ and I replied : ‘Ambrosia’ But it was given the name of an actress confirmed it. So I said : ‘Zendaya !‘”. This would be a 180 degree turn for the actress, who will soon be the poster Spider-Man 3, in which mutants can be introduced !

Zendaya in Spider-Man

In fact, if Ambrosia Kelley, who originally interpreted the daughter of Vernita Green, was not in Kill Bill 3is the star of the franchise Spider-Man and the series The euphoria that Vivica A. Fox wants to see in his place ! “At what point is it would be hot ? And this would probably help the project to have the green light. Because she and Uma are very large, and this would just be a kick in the ass, and then I like a lot. The hope that we will soon be able to announce, sort of ‘Tarantino, chose Zendaya !’ And arouse their interest to put you on the fast track. This would be great, not ? “, concludes the actress. The plot of this sequel is highly anticipated after the revenge of the daughter of Vernita Green vs The Bride, and Zendaya it would be perfect in the role… nothing to Do but cross your fingers ! Especially as the shootings are in the process of the resumption, as evidenced by Mission Impossible 7to which Tom Cruise has obtained a special authorisation.