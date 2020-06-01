Killers of The Flower Moon : the change of role DiCaprio has cooled the Paramount

The actor is expected to embody an anti-hero in the upcoming film by Martin Scorsese.

We learned a few days ago that Apple will pull out of the production of Killers of the Flower Moonthe new film Martin Scorsese. The project led by Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCapriothe two darlings of the filmmaker, remained a moment in the hands of the Paramount. Cooled by the huge budget of the film (the latter is estimated to be approximately $ 200 million), the studio has finally given way to the firm at the apple, while keeping the distribution of the film in cinemas around the world.

But funding for the film would not be the sole reason for this “transfer of power”. After the Hollywood Reportera major change in the scenario would also be at the origin of this new deal between Scorsese and Apple. From what we know, the first version of the script provided that Leonardo DiCaprio is involved in the project since its launch in 2016, is a FBI agent sent to investigate the murders committed within the community of osage in Oklahoma 20 years. Meanwhile, the oscar-winning actor would have changed his role, opting for that of a potential villain (or even anti-hero). He should play the nephew of De Niro, a type of “fishy”, torn between love and the evil plots of his uncle.

A change story that Paramount would not have seen a very good eye, the studio, fearing that this character makes the film less commercial and therefore less profitable – for a budget still so high. With Apple now commands, the famous film director should probably have been successful.

Apple will therefore be responsible to fund the entire production of the feature film. Paramount, for its part, will pay the marketing costs related to the distribution of the film across the globe.

Written by Eric Roth (the screenwriter, oscar winner for Forrest Gump), Killers of the Flower Moon will be an adaptation of the novel of the same name by David Grann (published in France under the title Note american). He will return on the true story of the murders of several members of the indian tribe of the Osage in Oklahoma, murdered after finding oil on their land. It will be the sixth collaboration between Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese.

