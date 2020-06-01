Kim and Kanye : Their care of the body balance, they attack to justice

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West bring to justice their former body-guard, to the sharp tongue. According to the information of TMZ.com dated as of June 1, 2020, it should expect a lawsuit for several million dollars. They would have sent a letter of formal notice to Steve Stanulis, a former bodyguard of Kanye West about his testimony in the Hollywood Raw Podcast a few weeks ago.

According to Kim and Kanye, he would have given a testimony “false and defamatory“while breaking his confidentiality clause, signed in February 2016. She forbade her to talk about personal information about her employer.

In the podcast, Steve Stanulis provided that Kanye “rules ridiculous“like the fact that he will have to walk 700 metres from him in the street, because he was angry when Steve was blocking a picture of paparazzi. He said also that Kanye West was the celebrity “the most in demand“and “moody“for which he has worked.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have not specified what part of the testimony was defamatory, but they continue to at least $ 10 million, sum specified in the said clause of confidentiality.

This is not the first time that Kim and Kanye are launching legal proceedings against Steve Stanulis. They had asked the same thing in may 2016, in addition to a public apology.

Today, Steve has changed and continues a flourishing career as an actor. He is said to have participated in the podcast for the promotion of his film, 5th Borough, in which he gives a reply to Tara Reid.