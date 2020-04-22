Kim Chi Miss Fame, 10 drag queens to follow absolutely

Culture

They are called Kim Chi, Violet Chachki, Miss Fame, or even Naomi Smalls. Since a few years, their names resonate in pop culture, in the world of entertainment and reality shows us, but also in the circles of prestigious fashion, music and make-up where some make an entrance. Often revealed by the show “Rupaul’s Drag Race”sometimes by their mere talent, the drag queens are more visible than ever in the current era, using a passionate of social networks as a showcase of their item look at ten of these new heroines of our world of culture, visual and virtual.

By Matthew Jacquet