Kim Glow is committed to combating racism in the song, the people are fun (VIDEO)

Celebrities are the many to be united on the social networks, following the death of George Floyd, an African-American 46-year-old killed senselessly by a white policeman. His words, “I can’t breathe” have made the tour of the globe in a video that is unbearable when one saw the police officer Derek Chauvin, the knee on the neck of the victim. Omar Sy, Beyoncé, Barack Obama, Lady Gaga, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, or even Leïla Bekhti and Tahar Rahim … The stars have called on their communities to such an act of violence, and racism will be eradicated forever, particularly through petitions. But Kim Glow, star of the tv reality show, has decided to fight the racism in his own way: in song. The one who dreamed of a career in music in The Angels of reality tv has posted a video on TikTok, with a photo of the killing of George Floyd in the background, where it can be seen miming the words: “And no matter your skin color, not your difference is not a defect. When the promises and the smiles ring hollow”. Words are taken from the song “Pride” Team BS 2014.

“Racism no longer exists since the video of Kim Glow”

And if the intention of Kim Glow is relatively commendable, users were many to laugh at his facial expressions in the video. So much so, that in a few hours, the name of the star is to become the number 1 trend on Twitter. “She farted a hose that is not otherwise possible”, “racism no longer exists since the video

Death of George Floyd: Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds offer a large amount of money to fight racism

Killing Eve (Canal+): release date, cast, intrigue… Everything that you need to know about season 4!

Aude (love is in the pre-2018): a new blow to the farmer, Karine Le Marchand brings him his support !

Amir raises the hackles of internet users by publishing a photo sign in the hand (PHOTO)

Cauet re-enlist on NRJ