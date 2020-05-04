Kim Jong-un reappeared : Donald Trump welcomes her back ” in shape “

After several weeks of absence particularly mysterious, Kim Jong-un has re-emerged publicly Friday, may 1st. Donald Trump expressed his joy to see the north Korean leader up on Twitter.

It is an absence that has shaken the entire planet. Kim Jong-un, the iconic paramount leader of the North korea, no longer gave signs of life since 11 April, the date of his last public appearance. The head of State, however, has a habit of showing a very regular basis, and would not have missed for anything in the world, the celebrations of the birth of the founder of the regime, Kim Il Sung, his grandfather. But on April 15, not of Kim Jong-un, disappeared from the radars. A website of opponents of north koreans who have fled the country then announces that the supreme leader would be in a serious condition after an operation that went wrong. But it is not.

“I’m happy to see it back”

Friday, may 1, Kim Jong-un reappeared “in full form“according to a media of the communist dictatorship to inaugurate a plant of phosphate fertilizers. Finished the rumors about his health and even on his potential death : the supreme leader is alive and well, and retains its iron grip on the country. A reappearance that did not fail to point out Donald Trump in a tweet.

The president of the United States, which is very close to Kim Jong-un since their historic meetings in 2018 and 2019, including on June 30, when Donald Trump had taken a few steps on the other side of the north Korean border, for the first time since the Korean war. It is therefore no surprise that the president of the United States announced his joy to see his counterpart on the foot : “I am happy to see them back, and in shape !“a brief written by Donald Trump in retweetant the photos of this first public appearance of Kim Jong-un for almost a month. Last week, the husband of Melania Trump announced at a press conference to be aware of the state of health of Kim Jong-un, without, however, delivering more info to the journalists. Not sure the world will know one day what happened to the north Korean leader.