Kim Kadashian’s tender congratulations wearing tight dress

America’s socialite, as well as entrepreneur and model Kim Kardashian, is always on the back of her family, not only her children but also her siblings, and every birthday or special date congratulates them with tender messages on their social media.

This was recently the case with one of her Instagram posts where she congratulated her brother Robert Kardashian although everyone knows him as Rob Kardashian for his birthday.

As a certain celebrity of the show and social networks Kim Kardashian must take care of the content she shares in her accounts, much of her content is quite careful, usually, he shares photos and videos related to her companies making themselves promotion of them although sometimes also their sisters get involved.

In addition to this type of content he usually continuously share some events of his family or moments that he spends next to his children or siblings, however, he always draws attention to some photograph where a member of his family at the turn of his/her birthday, has the privilege of appearing in his publications with a tender dedication.

This March 17th, but from 1987, Rob Kardashian, Kim Kardashian’s younger brother, was born, today he turns 34, although we haven’t seen him appear so long on a reality show that his sisters star in a celebrity like them and entrepreneur.

In her publication Kim Kardashian appears next to her brother, although neither of them is posing for the photo it was something really charming to capture the scene, so you can see both were dancing at a kind of beach party, this for the outfits they were wearing.

As you well know Kim Kardashian has an excellent taste for clothing, knows very well to make combinations for all kinds of occasions, and in this one that seems to be a beach party was no exception, wears a crown made of flowers plus a white strap dress with details of some flowers on the sides.

Moreover, her brother wears a short, shirt and shirt on top that he combined with a rather casual and light black cap for the occasion.

In her description Kim Kardashian wrote excitedly about the stories she had lived with her brother over the past year, she mentioned that she was fascinated by the fact that her daughters were best friends and that even though not everyone knows him, she would love to show the talks they have in her family group to make them realize the lovely person rob Kardashian is.

We have created so many moments this past year that will fill my heart for life,” Kim Kardashian wrote.

From what counts in the description of that photograph that was taken a few months ago, they were both dancing all night, claiming that she had done so perhaps because she is not well known that she likes to dance.

The publication she made 9 hours ago is about to reach 3 million like’s, currently she has 2, 917, 765 red hearts and more than 8 thousand comments among which many congratulate her brother and also reaffirm that she is an extremely beautiful woman and that with any garment she looks most beautiful and captivating.

Just as Kim Kardashian her sisters have also been sharing some photographs with her brother wishing her a happy birthday, surely she will spend this special day, some of the images were from when they were a child like the one khloé Kardashian shared.