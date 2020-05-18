Kim Kardashian accused it of favouritism with his children

Kim Kardashian has created controversy because of his behaviour with his children, North, Saint, Chigago and Psalm. In fact, the mother of a family is accused of favoritism in favour of his eldest.

Kim Kardashian does she have a preference between Psalm, Chicago, North and Saint ? The american star has created controversy. The reason for this ? It is blamed for favoritism ! In effect, Wednesday, 25 December, the star published a photo of his daughter Northher husband Kanye West and she on Instagram to wish a happy holiday year-end to its users. But no trace of her other children. Why such a choice ? Internet users questioned.

“Why published you the photo of one of your children”, “I wanted to see Chicago”, “North would be a single girl if science did not exist”, “She has always preferred North”, “It seems that North is her favorite child”and commented upon the internet, visibly perplexed.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are the parents of four children : North6-year-old Saint, 4 years, Chicago, who celebrates the 15th of January next 2 years, and Pslam, 7 month. The mother of this family has never hidden his friendship with his daughter, she considers her “best friend”. “I will support everything she wants to do”told Paper Magazine Kim Kardashian.

Nothing is too good for North

And it must be said that the little girl is spoiled. The little girl was only 6 months when his parents had the silly idea to offer him… a Lamborghini. Even if it is only a replica of that of his father, child sized, without motor and with pedals. In the same style delusional, at the end of 2015, the rapper Kanye West he was offered a fur coat to 9000 euros !

Was 4 years old, she made her first a magazine and posing for Interview. Has 5 and a half years, the little girl admits to having (already) a lover, in the person of Caiden Millsthe son of a friend and colleague of his father. For Valentine’s day, it gave her… a necklace from the famous jeweller Tiffany. Is this “too much” ? Users respond definitely yes !

