Kim Kardashian accused of blackfishing, users the clashent wickedly

Recently, the editorial’ of melty back on all these stars and influenceuses followers of blackfishing, a phenomenon that has for purpose to blacken purposely the skin thanks to the technique of make-up or self-tanning, a practice adopted by Kim Kardashian if we are to believe his recent stories on Instagram. While the star of 39 years was in full tutorial make-upthe fans have noticed, a detail so strange : his hands were visibly more white than her face, leaving then think that Kim had once again succumbed to this practice is very controversial. An act that has clearly put the internet in anger.

“My pale hand,” lady, your WHOLE BODY is pale ???? — Elliott ???? (@BecomingElliott) April 30, 2020

????, she’s so in denial of her true skin color ???? — Shanice (@shanice_thusi) April 30, 2020

Disturbed by this blackfishing, some of them have not hesitated to clasher the wife of Kanye West : “I love the new phrase of Kim Kardashian who says she is matted everywhere, but that his hands are very pale !”. On this story in question, the star had in fact asked his community not to judge the colour of his hands but it was not enough to avoid the tackles on Twitter : “‘My pale hand’, your whole body is pale,” “She is in denial of his true skin color” could any one in particular to read. A new controversial Kim would have gone well. While waiting to find out if it will respond to these accusations, you should know that Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian have been accused of being bad parents because of a video TikTok of their son, Mason.