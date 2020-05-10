Kim Kardashian accused of having abused of Photoshop, the Canvas mocks

Decidedly, this editing application is not the fort of the family, the most famous of the United States ! If recently users put to shame Kylie Jenner for abusing Photoshop, it is now her big sister Kim who was laughed on the Canvas. Very attentive to her image, the star of 39 years always ensures that his pictures to be perfect, and this sometimes requires some small touch-ups. However, the misfires happen, and this recent photo posted by Kim Kardashian on his account Instagram has attracted the attention of his followers for a very particular reason.

Looking a little more closely at this picture, a few users have noticed on the right side of the head of Kim, the two fingers appear in his hair while his hands are placed against the wall, a detail that obviously has a lot of laughs : “Kim, there are two fingers in your hair”, “Photoshop has never loved Kim Kardashian ! There is always something that is not going on his photos”, “They forgot to remove the fingers” could any one in particular to read. One thing is for sure, the sister of Kylie will have to be doubly vigilant if she does not want to make a new time the object of ridicule. Always on Kim Kardashian, revelations little reassuring to say that it would be at the edge of the break-up with Kanye West since confinement.