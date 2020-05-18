Kim Kardashian accused of take advantage of the crisis of the Covid-19-to enrich

In the United States as in France, the wearing of masks became a necessity to protect themselves from the pandemic of Covid-19. Kim Kardashian has understood this and has decided to put on sale, through its brand of lingerie SKIMS, five models of masks, neutral colors sold 8$ a (or$ 25 4).

NOW AVAILABLE: @SKIMS Seamless Face Masks in 5 colors at https://t.co/Qsy51Sl2Sd. Buy 4 for $25 now and enjoy free shipping on domestic orders, while supplies last. pic.twitter.com/Ohkee1WzqI — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 16, 2020

But the initiative was not to the taste of all. Kim Kardashian was immediately accused of take advantage of the crisis of the Covid-19 to accumulate wealth : “Is it that you are seriously in the process you make money with it ? You should give them to the hospitals… ” , ” How dare you use the Covid-19 to make you money ? “… The comments blaming the behavior of the star does not stop it…

In her defense, Kim Kardashian has explained to have given 10 000 of his masks to a variety of charities close to his heart as ” Baby2Baby “, “THE Food Bank” or ” Good+ Foundation “. Through its brand ” SKIMS “, it has also made a gift of a million dollars to help the families affected by the pandemic of sars coronavirus. But this does not seem to be enough to satisfy fans of the star disappointed to see it enrich then that a crisis of global magnitude was raging.

A controversy that has not prevented the masks of the mark to be out of stock in just a few hours. Kim Kardashian said in another tweet work with its local partners to Los Angeles in order to produce new ones as quickly as possible. New stocks should be available in the coming weeks.