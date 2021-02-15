Kim Kardashian admits to being very superstitious!

Kim Kardashian is very religious… But she is also very superstitious! Indeed, the young woman confided in herself about her rituals!

In addition to placing a lot of emphasis on religion, Kim Kardashian is also very superstitious… Just like the rest of his family for that matter!

In an interview for CR Fashion Book, Kim Kardashian confessed to “being a superstitious person”! Indeed, the mother of North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm explained that she had all kinds of rituals of all kinds!

Indeed, the beautiful Kim even gave some examples of these famous rituals! “Before getting on a plane. My family and I always get on the spot with my right foot first. She revealed at first!

Kim Kardashian also gave a second example! “Another superstition is that every time we hear an ambulance… We always touch our hair. I also always say a prayer for the person to be well. I’m a fan of prayer and superstition. »

This is information that very few people knew… In fact, there is no doubt that the star Kim Kardashian has other little rituals…

KIM KARDASHIAN PRESENTS THE NEW SKIMS COLLECTION WITH HER 2 LITTLE SISTERS

Watch your eyes… Kim Kardashian has just unveiled several photos and videos of her latest shoot for the brand SKIMS! Indeed, this Sunday, February 14, 2021, the quadra releases a new collection of fine lingerie on the occasion of Valentine’s Day!

So, to promote this drop, the reality TV star called on 2 of her sisters to pose with her in her underwear! Indeed, in the pictures she posted, Kendall and Kylie Jenner are by her side!

A post that the beautiful Kim Kardashian captioned as follows: “SKIMS adapts to everyone. The Valentine’s Day collection just came out !!! Buy now on SKIMS.COM and enjoy free shipping on domestic orders over $75. »

A post that Internet users loved to discover! Indeed, the publication in question already accumulates more than a million likes in just a few hours, a real record for the beautiful Kim!

The reviews are also numerous and all more adorable than the others! “The sexiest of all the Kardashians! You’re so beautiful, Kim Kardashian! Or: “Canon girls, the collection of underwear just looks crazy! “True goddesses all 3! I love you all! »

So read on the social network of the beautiful Kim Kardashian! Comments squi will please the latter … But also to his two younger sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner!

One thing is for sure, given the number of comments under this post, the new skiMS special Collection Valentine’s Day is likely to be a hit! That should please Kanye West’s wife!