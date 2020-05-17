Kim Kardashian advocates-t she a beauty photoshopée ?

Some believe that Kim Kardashian is promoting a beauty photoshopée, and almost unattainable. So much she has a whole community behind it.

Kim Kardashian, caught in the act of Photoshop ! While the star displays multiple subscribers at the counter, it boasts a beauty distorted by the photo editing. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z.

Kim Kardashian, this is a little the empress of beauty on Instagram. Evidenced by his many pictures posted on the Canvas, on which she shows her most beautiful day…

That said, some of his pictures betray a abuse of Photoshop... His haters will go so far as to call it hypocritical.

It must be said that Kim Kardashian is the hand with Photoshop. To the point where some wonder if it does not involve a beauty artificial.

As its brand, with an emphasis on beauty in addition to diverse… A beauty that is supposedly more close to the natural.

But editing his photos as well, the patron saint of SKIMS also run the risk of creating complex illusory. Let’s not forget that Kim K is followed by millions of subscribers.

The darling of Kanye West advocates-she’s a beauty ultra-photoshopée ? Here are a few elements of response.

Kim Kardashian: impostor or queen of editing ?

A good number of followers has noticed : Kim Kardashian abused sometimes Photoshop. That being said, some of his photos betray themselves.

A epic fail in particular recently terrified the Canvas. Top, the mom to North appears to be wearing a (fake) snake skin.

If the touching is justified by the desire to add a style in python to her hair, she didn’t stop there. Playing too much with Photoshop, the diva has left a finger in more in his hair…

If a finger is found here, perhaps it is because she (or her photographer) went a little too far in the editing… This gesture is so not gone unnoticed.

“You have left an extra finger in your hair “even commented a subscriber. Especially that it is not the first time that Kim Kardashian plays with clichs.

Earlier, it had created controversy by claiming with a shade darker than her skin tone natural… Some have been accused of blackface and to pretend to be a Black !

We have delved so open doors by telling you that this action was not unanimous. To top it all, Kim K has admitted to in the show of Ellen DeGeneres that photos taken with all his family, were they also retouched.

It breaks the myth the perfect family photo taken without !

Contouring, capsules and scalpel… Kim K surface, even without Photoshop ?

For some, this practice proven photo editing also shows that Kim is not playing fair play. This, then, would simply betray his hypocrisy.

We know Kim Kardashian for her contouring. Some even go so far as to say that it is unrecognizable without the trademark.

Others take advantage of this Photoshop Gate to point the finger its criteria of beauty illusory. Yes, the star has also resorted to cosmetic surgery, which may be complexing to his fans.

In particular, at the level of his butt, which does not mislead anyone. In addition to this lifting of the buttocks, Kim has also resorted to a rhinoplasty and breast augmentation

As for the botox, as we all know, the Kardashian are subscribed to this practice. And it is not the only obsession of Ms. West !

In fact, Kim would also have serious eating disorders and a cult of thinness. The more familiar with the diva know that she followed the plans to get to a weight that it wants to maintain.

In 2019, Kim Kardashian boasted as the merits of “Vital Keto “, a pill that would have helped lose 31 kilos ! A year earlier, he was accused of advocating anorexia.

Her sister Khloé was comparing even the arms of Kim in her little finger ! Thin waist, chest and large breasts, there is like a problem of balance…

Kim Kardashian: beauty in two weights two measures ?

As we have seen, Kim Kardashian is full of contradictions. Especially as the mother of a family and a business woman she also wanted to promote body positivity.

Generous curves, cellulite, stretch marks… KKW Beauty wants to show “true women “without retouching. But for his detractors, the message does not.

Why ? Simply because it has taken the bias of the beauty Photoshopée. Also, the haters doubted the sincerity of the process.

Because in parallel to this campaign positive, Kim Kardashian continues to relay its diktats abusive. Playing as much with Photoshop, it would therefore only increase this desire to look like icons retouched.

This is not without reminding me of a disorder symptomatic of our century. This is the dysmorphic features Snapchat.

This disorder, recognized by the WHO, is that we want to look like filtered versions of ourselves. We can see it with all the filters IG or Snapchat of us, but also the edited photos of our models.

And it must be said, Kim Kardashian is a role model for some of the girls. With 170 million subscribers, she has a certain responsibilityand any interest not complex.

This said, one cannot fully doubting his good faith. After all, as any it girl, Em Rata to Kylie Jenner, she because of the efforts to break the codes.

Let’s not forget that she has in spite of itself, democratized the booty XXL ! A word to the wise…

Tags : news Kim Kardashian – news, kim Kardashian – kim k – KIM kardashian – Kim Kardashian news – Kim Kardashian news – Kim Kardashian news – kim kardashian photoshop – photoshop kim kardashian