Kim Kardashian already has a whole wardrobe of Melania Trump !

“Like everything that I’ve done in my life, I do it to win,” said Kanye West in an interview with Forbes magazine, the past 7 of July. An admirer of Donald Trump announced a few days before he went on a campaign to replace him in the White House. And if, for the moment, has not yet been confirmed if his nomination was for the 2020 or 2024, behind the scenes, his wife, she is already ready for this fall !

A wardrobe of the first lady

In fact, the star of the social networks has recently become an activist, Kim Kardashian multiplies the appearance of the First Lady, evidenced by our slideshow, which compares it with the current holder of the title, Melania Trump. Thus, one discovers that the former model of the slovenian and the bimbo, the reality shows that share the same taste for the bombers, the flannel shirts, the pop of the colors and the dresses neckline of vertigo…

Not bad for the became known with the publication of a sex tape (on tour with the singer Ray J), and who is resolutely moved on to other things since then. In fact, she now wants to become a lawyer (like her father, Robert Kardashian, Sr) and to release from prison the victims of a judicial system, unequal…

And this is what she has already had success in part to do, in securing the release of the 17 detainees (and, in particular, Alice Marie Johnson), imprisoned for possession of drugs for the most part. Kim Kardashian has also held a good new more personal these days… On Twitter, your husband is congratulated for becoming a billionaire like him.

Kim Kardashian on all fronts

A bank account, well-stocked, you owe it to your multi-brand : KKW Beauty, makeup brand, KKW Fragrance, its fragrance line, and Slips, lingerie brand. In addition to these activities, the business-woman is also the mother of the family. She has 4 children in all, North, San, Chicago, and in the Psalm – of which the last 2 were born to a surrogate mother, due to health problems. The american dream in all its splendor.

>> See also : Afida Turner and Kanye West pose together

F.