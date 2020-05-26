Kim Kardashian : amazing way to protect against the coronavirus with her sisters

Despite the pandemic of Covid-19 and the strict measures taken by the state of California, in the United States, in which state the family lives, the reality tv show, Kim Kardashian and her sisters don’t stop. The production has found a way for the siblings continued to work while protecting themselves.

The world is facing the pandemic of sars coronavirus, several countries have imposed strict measures to prevent the spread of the disease, in which the State of California, in the United States. And so, the family Kardashian-Jenner. Problem : the famous siblings at the same time its reality tv show, and being pure entertainment and not a business essential to the life of Americans, it took the production to find a way to continue to film the life Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, Kylie and their mother Kris, without taking any risks, neither for them, nor for the shooting team.

Thus, as reported by the american edition of the magazine Itthe momager has proposed to the executive producer, Farnaz Farjam, to ensure that its girls are filming themselves daily using iPhones filed each week in front of their door, in order to avoid any potential contact with the virus. At least two entire episodes of this season, which will air starting next September, so have been turned in this way.

“The funny episodes to watch”

An entire organization to re-invent the time of a few weeks for the family Kardashian-Jenner. “If Kris gets upset and leaves the field, it was not possible to follow it and continue to film camera in hand. It is necessary for her to return in front of the goal and why it is a party, accurate Farnaz Farjam. There is more of the small mouse at the heart of their home, it was necessary that we give them guidelines, they inform us more of what is going on. But because he is a Kardashian and they are entertaining no matter what happens, this will be the episodes fun to watch for the public“, promises.

They may be pros of smartphones and selfies, the sisters Kardashian-Jenner have clearly experienced some difficulties during the shooting. “Sometimes, you will hear them mumble ‘I would have not thought that the work of a cameraman would be so complicated‘But it is funny. It is made of gold. This is what we wanted to include in the show“adds the producer.

Sign up to the Newsletter Closermag.fr to receive free the latest news