Kim Kardashian and her family at the heart of a new controversy ? The clan causes the anger of internet users (VIDEO)

The family is once again talking about it and not well ! Then we went back on 5 scandals that have shaken the clan Kardashian, a new case has done much to respond. This is not a secret for anyone, the most famous family in the United States is at the top of her success and millions of fans around the world follow their adventures daily thanks to the program Keeping Up With The Kardashians or on the social networks. Genuine stars or even models for many young people, the members of the clan are now faced with the great anger of internet users and because. A video released by Khloé Kardashian on his account Instagram controversy…

In this video posted yesterday, you can see Kim, Kourtney and Kris Jenner in the middle of the battle of food. If this time visibly fun got a laugh out of the fans, others were not at all pleased to see them play with food since this is a real problem in the world. Furious internet users responded : “My only thought during this video was how many people are there without food. ‘KIM, THERE are PEOPLE WHO DIE’… And are hungry… #déçuemaispassurprise” or “Shame on you all, people would give their right arm for this food !!! Disgusting”. In the video, you can even see Khloé Kardashian to be of the same opinion and say that the behavior of his family is unacceptable : “Is there something that I am disturbed by this food fight ? Put*** but who wouldn’t be ?”. In short, the internet users do not approve of and Kardashian should think twice before you laugh at such a touchy subject ! In the rest of the news, here is the amount of the impressive fortune of Taylor Swift.