Kim Kardashian and her sisters are brought to the Spice Girls in the photo

After several months where each one was limited because of the pandemic of Covid-19, the Kardashian sisters met again. To record new episodes of his reality tv ? That may be so. But in the meantime the broadcast, took to the poses, all 5, for a shot that is already talking.

Posted on behalf Instagram, the photo shows Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, Kylie and Kendall, from coast to coast (and also Holy, the son of Kim Kardashian, who offers us here a friendly photobomb). In the title of the photo, Kim wrote simply, ” the Spice Girls “. Enough to unleash a horde of comments, all the fans who seek to know who is who in the family.

For Kim Kardashian, not to debate : all dressed in red, of the pants ” bandana “, to the vest, the hair, the star of reality tv is without a doubt “Ginger Spice” aka Geri Halliwell in this photo.

Kylie Jenner is thought to be “Baby Spice” with his long wig pink, Khloe Kardashian “Scary Spice,” and Kendall Jenner ” Sporty Spice “. In its history, Victoria Beckham has returned to publish the photo, asking Kim, who was ” Posh “. A good deal in this photo, is Kourtney, who plays this role. But everyone may not agree for the same.

Kim Kardashian has never hidden to be a big fan of the Spice Girls. In 2012, she had explained to him to be obsessed by the group, while the English were preparing to go up on stage for the opening ceremony of the London Olympic Games. In 2015, he had also published a souvenir photo of your time in high school. She is dressed in a Victoria Beckham’s “Posh” at a party.