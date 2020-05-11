Kim Kardashian and her sisters awarded the People’s Choice Awards

Thanks to their show, the Kardashian won the award for best reality tv show of the year at the People’s Choice Awards. Kim gave a speech to thank fans of the show american.

In the night from Sunday to Monday took place in Santa Monica (California) 45e ceremony of the People’s Choice Awards. It was intended to reward artists, films, tv series, and songs that contribute to the growth of the industry of worship.

Named in the category of best reality tv of the year, the show ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians” (“The incredible Family Kardashian”) won the award. Kris Jenner, Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian are then mounted on the stage to thank their fans and voters. “You have been there for us for 18 seasons. We have almost finished the season 18 and you have been witnesses of so many changes, progressions and transformations of the part of each of us, personally, professionally, and we are so happy. So thank you,” said the wife of Kanye West.

“It’s embarrassing”

For the little story, Khloe said that he had had the jitters during this speech. “So we have just won the award for best reality tv of the year and it was just to tell you all that it is really annoying because you go up on stage and you don’t really know what to do or what to say”, she responded in her “story” Instagram, in praising the Kim on her ease of public speaking.

Khloe has also won another prize in the evening, the Star of reality tv of the year. “I can hardly express my gratitude and love for all those who have voted. Blessed is an understatement. I’m on a cloud. I have a dream”, she wrote on Instagram.