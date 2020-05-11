Kim Kardashian and her sisters throw themselves to the food, the scene causes an uproar

The next episode of the series Keeping Up with The Kardashians shows a scene of pitched battle where the different members of the family compete against each other in shots of food. A deplorable attitude that has not left the internet speechless.

This is THE series that was introduced to Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kylie and Kendall. Since 2007, viewers follow the adventures of the whole family in their broadcast Keeping Up with The Kardashians. And the success of the reality tv does not seem near to stop. It begins its seventeenth season and several spin-offs as much watched and appreciated by a community of people in the world. But the trailer for the next episode may hinder this success exponential. Posted on the account Instagram of Khloé Kardashianthe sequence reveals an unlikely food fight that seems to enjoy the small gallery. All, except one.

A beautiful mess

The ex Tristan Thompson seems to be the only one to condemn the attitude of his sisters and his mother, which they have just recently celebrated sixty-four years. ” Am I bored with this food fight ? asks Khloe. Who would not be annoyed ? It is weird, disturbing and unacceptable. “And while Kris tries to calm the situation, the end of the trailer suggests that the hostilities would begin. An attitude that has angered the Canvas, evidenced by the many biting commentary on the profile Instagram of Khloé. “It disgusts me “, takes a user before adding : “And why shoot you it when you know that it’s wrong ? “. Legitimate Question which some of them provide some elements of answer : “There are only the rich to do that “. While Kourtney had already desired to take a step back to dedicate himself fully to his family, perhaps it would be healthy for the whole family to come back after the slippage of the worst taste.