Kim Kardashian and Kanye at war since their divorce was announced?

They divorce and have to share their property and the time of their four children… Will Kim Kardashian and Kanye West end up at war?

So how will the story between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West end? While the two stars have started the proceedings for their divorce, they could well wage war… Because everyone has a lot to lose!

But everything seemed to be going well. Lawyers for both parties began talking at the same time that the two stars decided to divorce. Because we still have to decide where the couple’s four children will live…

Especially since Psalm is not yet two years old! So Kim Kardashian and Kanye West seemed to agree on one thing: children first. Even if they divorce, the children will change homes, they must be preserved.

They, therefore, launched the negotiations in a calm and serene manner to spare the family as much as possible. A good idea, but everything could quickly turn sour… Because Kanye West didn’t just make nice gestures towards his future ex-wife.

A source tells The Sun that he has already begun mourning his relationship… by selling Kim Kardashian’s stuff! A decision as fast as it is hard to swallow for the reality TV star. So it remains to know his answer!

“Over the past two weeks, Kanye has tried to sell jewelry he bought for Kim to at least two great jewelers,” the source said. Beyond the proceedings between lawyers, this is therefore a clear gesture…

KIM KARDASHIAN – KANYE WEST: HOW TO AVOID WAR?

“His friends knew it was over at the time,” the source said. He really wanted them to stay together but she was done. It must also be said that Kanye West has exhausted his wife’s resources quite a bit. Until it cracks.

So you have to remember exasperated Kim Kardashian during her husband’s speeches during the U.S. election. And also the difficulties of the couple, when the bipolarity of the rapper made him quite uncontrollable…

In particular, he needed support when he urinated on a Grammy Award video. A pretty terrible crack, due in part to his diagnosed disorder of bipolarity… But that his family had a hard time with it. To the point of giving up.

After more than six years of marriage, Kim Kardashian is giving up her arms. At least during her marriage. The war could start in the legal field if her future ex-husband starts to act as if she no longer exists…

So we’re going to have to follow the details of the Kardashian-West divorce! While everything seemed settled even before the separation, rumors are beginning to pollute the family atmosphere. They loved each other, they don’t love each other anymore. But are they going to go to war?