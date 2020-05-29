Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are expanding their property in Hidden Hills ! • RAPRNB

Sufficient unto the day is a new real estate purchase ! The evidence with the latest investment of the couple Kardashian-West to enlarge their property in Hidden Hills. A family that has, moreover, not fail to get noticed on Halloween…



However, well installed in their sprawling Calabasas (purchased $ 6.5 million) in the middle of other stars, and after having invested $ 14 million in a property of the Wyoming, Monster Lake Ranch where Kanye has largely focused on his album Jesus Is King, the rapper and his wife have had desires of extensions to another one of their mansions.

TO READ ALSO: Kanye West pays a ranch monumental $ 14 million… normal ! [Photos]

This time, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have spent $ 3 million for a new property, right next to their current domain located at Hidden Hills in California. The couple acquired a property of 6,000 m2, containing a house of 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, a kitchen, a huge dining room with outside, a spa, a swimming pool, a barbecue and a large garage for 4 vehicles. The field is divided into 2, cut by a road : the other part includes an additional property, a kind ranch with a barn and paddocks for the horses : something to satisfy their children. A property close to their primary residence of Hidden Hills, which will allow to enlarge the latter in joining the 2. In 2014, the couple had purchased the main house of 1393 m2 on 8 acres for $ 23 million, and had already done this type of extension paying another nearby house (260 m2) for $ 2.7 million.

If no one really knows the plan of the Wests increasing the size of their domain, which is already estimated at $ 60 million, some see the launch of a project of guest houses, when others imagine a center of thermal cure or even a farm. It is also said that Kim and Kanye would like to develop an organic garden… anyway, they are truly in the process of creating a new Neverland !

A Halloween family !

For Halloween, the family Kardashian-West has not done things by half. No less than 3 photo sessions have been organized, in order to show us their fancy dress favourite this year. First of all, the couple and their 4 children (North (6 years), Holy one (3 and a half years), Chicago (21 months) and Psalm (5 months)) were inspired by The Flintstones (Flintstones in VO), but as you can see Chicago (in the bottom left of the template) has been embedded through Photoshop because… she was afraid of the costume of his dad disguised as a giant dinosaur. A real challenge to make this picture says Kim Kardashian in the caption of the photo…

And then, it is found in insects baptised West Worms (reference to the video game featuring insects and other worms ?) before sharing one last photo of them dressed according to the characters of the film Sing. For her part, Kim K solo was also grimée in Her Woods, the main character of the film The revenge of a blonde. Images a bit more sexy…