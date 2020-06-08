Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are remains of their old body guard

The spouses Kim Kardashian and Kanye West — AdMedia/Starface

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West do prevent not Steve Stanulis once more. They had already had to call them to order their former

bodyguard because he was in the habit to pour their privacy. And after the passage of the security agent in the micro Hollywood Raw Podcast a few weeks ago, the couple sees red.

Kim & Kanye Threaten to Sue Former Bodyguard for at Least $10 Million https://t.co/S7UM20xfJS — TMZ (@TMZ) June 1, 2020

According to TMZ the two stars are accusing it of defamation and to have broken the confidentiality clause of his contract. As a result, Steve Stanulis will be given the notice to shut up if he doesn’t want to go to a trial to… is $ 10 million.

Mal luné

In their letter, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West say that Steve Stanulis has signed an agreement in February 2016 barring him from making public the personal information or in connection with the affairs of the couple.

It must be said that the bodyguard has not been tender with the rapper in his revelations. Believing him, Kanye West imposed ” rules ridiculous.” Steve Stanulis told that he had to walk the ten paces to his client not to enter into the framework of the photos of the paparazzi. For him, Yeezy has been the star of the most “evil lunée” and “in need of attention” for which he has worked.