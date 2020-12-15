Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are still struggling in their relationship

The couple has made the decision to stay away from the courts, live apart, but maintain their ‘status quo’.

Although Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s relationship is not normal, they have reportedly found a way not to end their marriage.

The celebrity couple has made the decision to stay away from divorce courts even though they are not enjoying the ideal relationship.

They are reportedly still struggling to “stay together as a couple,” but are happy to maintain this status quo rather than formally ending their marriage.

The ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ star has been upset by Kanye’s behavior for much of the year, but is not seeking divorce as an answer as they have been living “separate lives” for months and that keeps them both “happy. ”.

They are reportedly staying in different states, as the rapper continues to live on his Wyoming ranch while Kim stays in Los Angeles with her children: North, seven, Saint, five, Chicago, two, and Psalm, one.

One media outlet, citing a source, stated: “There is still love in the relationship, even if they are not looking to spend time together.”

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s relationship has, according to a report, deteriorated hopelessly, but the two celebrities still enjoy good times together, especially when they are with their four children.