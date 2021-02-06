Kim Kardashian and Kanye West at war they refuse to talk to each other!

It’s a war between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West! After their divorce was announced in January, they didn’t even dare to talk to each other!

The verdict came in January, with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West divorcing. A new shock that did not fail to make the fans react. The mythical couple who married in 2014, decided to end their story this year.

That’s right, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, it will soon be ancient history. After sharing 6 years of living together, the story ends there.

In view of her latest photos posted on Instagram, we can say that Kim Kardashian is living her divorce very well. Indeed she does not hesitate to share the photos of her last improvised vacation. And his fans are delighted. Bikini, beach and dream villa, Kim Kardashian is radiant, away from her future ex-husband Kanye West.

And she’s not alone! It was in the Turks and Caicos Islands that Kim Kardashian packed her bags with her sisters and their children. Kourtney, Khloé, Kylie, and Kendall Jenner, were all in the game.

A holiday to change the air? That is what she seems to want to do. Take a step back from his divorce from Kanye West.

A DIFFICULT DIVORCE FOR KIM KARDASHIAN

Yes, the most famous couple in the United States has decided to divorce. The couple had been on the wane for months. And the announcement has finally fallen. And according to the rumors, it won’t be an easy divorce.

Neither Kim Kardashian nor Kanye West has yet publicly confirmed this information. But rumors say true in general. And according to them, the couple would not even speak!

According to U.S. source E! News: “Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are fed up and don’t talk to each other at all.” And she”s “trying to stay strong and move on.”

According to the same source, it says that “Kanye West is tired of the marriage, he doesn’t care about Kim Kardashian’s priorities, he’ll divorce before her if he has to.” A divorce energized, then.

Fans also noticed that Kanye West had moved out of his Los Angeles home that he shared with his future ex-wife and four children. The message is clear.

An announcement that comes at a low speed? Fans are certain, the divorce application fell at the right time. During the broadcast of the last season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. So everything was calculated?

A divorce that promises to be very long and complicated since they apparently have to work out certain things before starting the proceedings. That’s why Kim Kardashian has enlisted the help of lawyer Laura Wasser, who is known for handling celebrity divorces. Case to follow…