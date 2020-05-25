Kim Kardashian and Kanye West celebrate 6 years of marriage

By
Zach Shipman
-
0
34


Kardashian, seen here at its last fitted dress at the atelier Givenchy in Paris with Riccardo Tisci, wore a tailor made dress for the ceremony at Forte di Belvedere in Florence, Italy. “She seemed very calm and confident,” said E! Philip Wolff, who has cut the hair of the bride before going in Europe. New. “Excited, that’s for sure. Not nervous, no.”

var fbstarttime = new Date(); !function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s) { if (f.fbq) return; n = f.fbq = function() { n.callMethod? n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments) }; if (!f._fbq) f._fbq = n; n.push = n; n.loaded =! 0; n.version = '2.0'; n.queue = (); t = b.createElement(e); t.async =! 0; t.src = v; s = b.getElementsByTagName(e)(0); s.parentNode.insertBefore(t, s); }(window, document, 'script', 'https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/fbevents.js');

fbq('init', '1611373942516879'); fbq('track', 'PageView');

var fbendtime = new Date();

Related Post:  Kim Kardashian confused by his review of the law that refers to the case of Joe Exotic !

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here