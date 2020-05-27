Kim Kardashian and Kanye West celebrate their 6 years of wedding ” Magazine 100%Culture

Six years already that Kanye West and Kim Kardashian said ” yes ” ! The couple billionaire celebrated his union as it should be.

“6 years passed, an eternity to come,” posted Kim Kardashian on Instagram.

The event also celebrated by their family : Kris Jenner, the momanageuse of the sisterhood Kardashian, was also welcomed. “Happy birthday to you two,” she wrote, posting plenty of photos of her daughter and son-in-law.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are parents of four children : Psalm, Saint, Chicago, and North.

Danielle YESSO