Kim Kardashian and Kanye West don’t want to speak anymore!

Between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, nothing’s right! As they look forward to their divorce, they no longer speak! Could it be a war between them?

For the past few days, the divorce of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West has been in the news. It must be said that the rumor of deception about Kanye has stirred Hollywood.

Things between them began to falter when the rapper ran for president last July. Shortly after the announcement, he tapped his wife, live on Twitter, and attacked his entire family. A month later, he made shocking revelations about her first pregnancy.

The artist revealed that he has always had a hard time with the reality TV starlet’s daily life. A rather heavy daily life, which he considered too “unbearable”.

From then on, the founder of KKW Beauty decided to take matters into her own hands, and to get away from it forever! After seven years of relationship, she learns to live without him. She spends her time traveling with her children and sisters. Lately, she has even packed her bags in the Turks and Caicos Islands with Kourtney, Khloé, Kylie, and Kendall Jenner.

Kim Kardashian has even reportedly made an appointment with her longtime divorce lawyer Laura Wasser. The ex-couple is cold and doesn’t talk to each other anymore. Kanye even started moving his business from the family home. He would have taken about 500 pairs of sneakers with him... Fashion first, isn’t it!

“KIM KARDASHIAN IS TRYING TO STAY STRONG AND MOVE ON WITH HER LIFE”

It seems that this divorce is not happening in the best conditions. North’s parents don’t want to speak any more! They have endured too many negative events to support themselves more. According to a source close to the matter: “Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been married and don’t talk to each other at all. And she’s trying to stay strong and move on.”

As for Stronger’s interpreter, he is looking forward to the divorce. He would even look forward to it! “Kanye West has had enough of the Mariage. He’s also completely done with that, and he’s moving on. »

“He doesn’t care about Kim Kardashian’s priorities, so he’ll file his divorce petition before she does. And he wants a divorce just as much as Kim. And Kim is trying to stay strong and move on with her life.”

But according to new rumors, the latter would do anything to delay their divorce… So is it a simple hallway noise, or a reality incomprehensible in view of the situation?