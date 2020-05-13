Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, featured couple in New York

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West attended the gala “Night of Stars” in New York city this Thursday 24 October 2019. The couple shone on the red carpet in the middle of the other persons.

This Thursday, October 24, 2019, Kim Kardashian and her husband Kanye West attended the gala “Night of Stars”, set up by the organization Fashion Group International, at the heart of New York city. Real stars on the red carpet of the event, the couple is shown very complicit in the objectives of photographers.

Kim Kardashian wore a dress close to the body at the asymmetric neckline, signed Rick Owens. The color of metal and the buttons iridescent fabric were a shine to her dress under the flashes. The mother of 39-year-old had accompanied his sublime dress with a pair of heels that are transparent, and wore her long wavy hair let loose. Kanye West, himself, had opted for a set jacket-pants in jean gross at Levis, and a pair of basketball black-and-white.

The parents of North (6 years), Holy one (3 and a half years), Chicago (1 year) and Psalm (5 months) took a pose with the designer Rick Owens and his muse, legendary Michèle Lamy, and were also seated at the same table at the dinner gala, if you can believe the pictures of the story ” Instagram of Kim Kardashian. During their passage in front of the photographers, the rapper, 42-year-old has whispered a few words in the ear of the star of reality tv, which has had the effect of making burst out laughing.

A little earlier in the day, the beautiful brunette had been in a store, Ultra Beauty to promote the beauty products of their brand KKW Beauty. In addition, Kanye West -who reaffirmed that he would one day become the president of the United States – announced that his new album, “Jesus is King” would go out at midnight on the evening of Thursday 24 October 2019, but unfortunately for his fans, this has not yet taken place.

A prestigious guest list

If the couple Kardashian-West has spent the event with his presence, other celebrities were also present at the gala held at the Cipriani Club on Wall Street. Among the prestigious list of guests, singer Nicki Minaj, who is featured in a black lace dress is transparent, topped with a long coat mid-leather-mid-fur. The model Christy Turlington was more sober in a black dress reaching down to the calves, and draped at the waist. The star of the series “Orange Is the New Black”, Laverne Cox wore a long dress very hollywood unveiled its shoulders, while the priestess of fashion Grace Coddington was asked in one of his legendary sets pyjama satin.

