Kim Kardashian and Kanye West in a KFC in Paris, a commemorative plaque installed

The image has been circulating since a few hours this Thursday on the social networks. Kim Kardashian and her husband, rapper Kanye West, have been seen − and filmed − Monday, 17 February in Paris, performing a command… in a restaurant KFC, located in the district of Strasbourg-Saint-Denis in the Tenth district of the capital.

The star of the tabloids has even put the online video in a story on Instagram to his… 160 million subscribers. You see, in the company of her husband, trying to choose on a touch screen of fast food, far from the salons prestigious hotels of luxury that the couple frequent usually.

This Thursday, February 20 at noon, a few hours after the online release of the video, life has resumed its course in the district of Strasbourg-Saint-Denis. But in the street like in the restaurant, no one has forgotten the visit of the two artists, which has left everyone speechless.

“Glasses in the shape of a butterfly as Rihanna “

"A big black limousine pulled up in front of the metro entrance, tells the story of Ahmed, a trader to a hairdresser who spends his days in front of the entrance to the KFC. A couple got out of the car, surrounded by six bodyguards, including two that have stopped the passers-by so they can rush inside. Him, even if I love it, I have not recognized immediately, but she, as soon as I saw her I knew that was it. Kim was wearing sunglasses of Us, those in the shape of a butterfly as Rihanna. No French does this."

It is 18: 30, and the two stars do not choose the first control terminal near the entrance of the store, but another, slightly more off-centre, away from prying eyes. Barely lost. “They were there, shows Ahmed of the hand. If you touch this screen, it is the same that they have touched… people have started to take a picture. Others began to observe the other side of the glass “.

“There’s Kim K., there’s Kim K. ! “

“Behind the cash, when we saw them coming, everyone was shocked,” said a staff member. I’ve heard my colleagues say there’s Kim K., there’s Kim K. ! Of course, I thought it was a joke, and then I returned. I could not believe my eyes, I quickly went to get my laptop to take a Snap and send it to my family.”

Lost in the instructions (which exist yet in English), the visitors have finally placed the order directly to the checkout. “There has been a flutter, likes to tell the cashier. There was even another customer that is pissed off because he wanted to be served and he told us if you want me to not use because of them, you only have to repay me “.

Once the order passed, Kim and Kanye have not waited for their bucket of hot wings, spicy, like common mortals. These have left the ticket order with one of their employees and are returned in their car with tinted windows black.

“Kanye told me hey man me “saluting”

“One of the members of their team asked onlookers not to take pictures,” says Ahmed, who keeps a memory still thrilled with the passage express of the stars. “Kanye looked at me and how super warm I was told hey man to me, saluting. As for herself, she is the perfect woman, her body is incredible.” “It is he who is a fan of KFC,” says another member of the staff of the restaurant. A few years ago, it was already past the place d’italie, where I was working at the time, after a concert at Bercy. It to us is faithful. “

Another photo shared a few minutes after, Kanye West loves his fried chicken in the offices of fashion designer Jean-Paul Gaultier located not far from the restaurant. The publicity stunt is in any case unexpected for KFC, which treats this Thursday in relaying the tweets of fans stunned, and adding a few comments tasty style, “Take example” or ” The love of chicken beyond the terminals. “

“We are very pleased to have welcomed Kim and Kanye in our restaurant,” responded KFC France, which announced that ” for everyone to walk in and enjoy our legendary chicken recipe, a honorary plaque has been installed around the terminal command… “

The plate is installed on the terminal used by the Kardashian-West. /KFC France