Kim Kardashian and Kanye West is all well between read about it here !! – Africa Daily News

Share:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Just like the rest of the population of the country, our couple favorite Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are to live together in isolation due to the pandemic of sars coronavirus. Currently, the world is facing a disastrous situation, with the explosion of the coronavirus, which has claimed the lives of millions of people. Among these, the couple spends good time together.

Kimberly Kardashian, star of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians”, is currently in love with Kanye West, american rapper. The couple has long been the main attraction of gossip. There is a huge base of fans of the media personality in the us, and Kanye West. But fans and followers will be sad to read the updates on the couple. It is disappointing to know that all is not well between the couple, Kim and Kanye. The duo is now facing several problems due to which their love life starts to fade.

Why Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are not happy together?

According to sources, the two partners to keep a distance with each other even if they live under the same roof. Kim remains at a corner of the house, while West remains on the other. The sources confirm that the couple has several arguments and fights furious because of a number of marital problems.