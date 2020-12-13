CELEBRITIES

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West lead separate lives

Kim Kardashian has apparently given up on Kanye West amid his battle for mental health.

Kim Kardashian has apparently given up on Kanye West in the midst of their battle for mental health, and the two lead their lives separately.

Things between the couple are still tough and Kim is tired of it. The decision is a difficult one and the reality TV star does not want to put her family’s future in jeopardy, reports perezhilton.com.

A source close to the makeup mogul revealed: “Kim is exhausted from continually trying, but keeps her votes in mind when making any pertinent decisions. And Kanye is working on his psychological health and mental state. The family and Kanye are still in contact and they all want the best for Kanye, Kim, their children, and the rest of the family. “

According to Kim, the only way out of this threat is for Kanye to “work on himself before he can work on the welfare of others.”

Speaking of the rest of the Kardashian clan, a source revealed: “Kim’s family will support her in whatever decision she makes but feels that the most important thing to recognize before making a decision is to realize what is best for the children, herself, Kanye and the rest of the family, essentially in that order. “

