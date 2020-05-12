Kim Kardashian and Kanye West : lovers and stylish in front of Gigi Hadid

To honor the Italian designer of 45 years and the artistic director of the house of Burberry, Kim and Kanye donned outfits… Burberry ! Of looks designed especially for the occasion worn by the two superstars have caught the attention of photographers. They also have seen Kris Jenner and her boyfriend Corey Gamblethe top models Gigi Hadid and Irina Shayk (also dressed in Burberry), actors Julianne Moore, Eddie Murphy and Jerry Seinfeld, as well as rappers A$AP Rocky and Tyler, The Creator.

The WSJ Innovator Awards, ended, Kim, Kanye, Rocky, Tyler and Riccardo Tisci has extended the evening in a shop Burberry. Kanye West has projected, for the first time, the clip of his song Follow God, taken from his new album, Jesus Is King.