Kim Kardashian and Kanye West on the Verge of Divorce? the Couple Would Have Made a Radical Decision

Confinement played tricks on Kim Kardashian and her husband Kanye West. The couple, under the same roof for several weeks, would have found it very difficult to cohabit, widening a little more the gap already present between the lovers.

Will Kim Kardashian soon return to celibacy? Married to Kanye West for six years, the reality star would find it increasingly difficult to bear the pace of life held by her husband rapper. Containment did not help. If lovebirds usually live their lives quite independently, forced confinement has unfortunately changed the situation: ” She gets up early and plays sports and wakes up late.” Kim does non-stop sports […], it’s more complicated for Kanye who has no routine like his wife, ”a source told Us Weekly. It is not the first time that the parents of North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm cross a zone of turbulence. Certain behaviors of Kanye West – notably with regard to politics – had almost been right in their history. But out of the question for Kim Kardashian to give up in the face of difficulties.

Rob Kardashian’s sister wants to save her marriage at all costs: “ For Kim Kardashian, her marriage to Kanye and the family they built is a real success. She is the only daughter of the clan to be married and she is aware of the power of her couple. The last thing she wants is a divorce, especially because the media consequences of her second divorce was unmanageable, “said a source in The Sun. Kim Kardashian would, therefore, have found a solution to avoid getting there: ” I think what they are going to do is spend separate time in two different houses to save their marriage” Among the things Kim Kardashian blames Kanye West for is lack of family involvement: “ She spends a lot of time alone with their children. Kim is frustrated with Kanye, she thinks that he does not assume enough of his responsibilities with the children “reveals the same source. Anyway, Kim and Kanye are ready to do anything to save their love.