Kim Kardashian and Kanye West on the verge of divorce ? The couple would have made a radical decision

The containment has played tricks to Kim Kardashian and her husband Kanye West. The couple, under the same roof for several weeks, would have had a lot of trouble together, digging a little more the gap already present between the lovers.

Kim Kardashian she will soon be back with celibacy ? Married to Kanye West for the past six yearsthe star of reality tv would be more and more difficult to cope with the pace of life was held by her rapper husband. The confinement has not helped. If, in general, lovebirds are living their lives quite independently, the forcible confinement has unfortunately changed the situation :” She gets up early and makes sport and he wakes up later. Kim made the sport non-stop […]it is more complicated for Kanye who has no routine as his wife “explained a source Us Weekly. This is not the first time that the parents of North St., Chicago, and Psalm crossing a turbulence zone. Some of the behaviors of Kanye West – related policy in particular – had failed to have because of their history. But out of the question to Kim Kardashian to give up in the face of difficulties.

Each home

The sister of Rob Kardashian wants to save her marriage at all costs :” For Kim Kardashian, her wedding with Kanye and the family they have built are a real success. It is the only one of the daughters of the clan to be married and she is well aware of the power of its torque. The last thing she wants is a divorce, especially because the consequences of media of his second divorce have been unmanageable “indicates a source to The Sun. Kim Kardashian would have found a solution to avoid getting to that point :” I think what they are going to do is spend time separated in two different houses to save their marriage “. Among the things that Kim Kardashian accuses Kanye West, his lack of involvement in their family :” She spends a lot of time alone with their children. Kim is frustrated with Kanye, she thinks that he does not take enough responsibilities with the children “reveals the same source. Anyway, Kim and Kanye are ready to do anything to save their love.