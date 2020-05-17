Kim Kardashian and Kanye West ready to do anything that we are talking about them, their former body-guard balance

To believe the rumours in Hollywood, Kim Kardashian and Kanye would be in conflict for the containment. The two lovebirds do not bear more, to such a point that rumors of divorce have started to invade the Canvas. If the parents of North have not responded, they are again at the center of attention. The reason for this ? Their former bodyguard, Steve Stanulis did not hesitate to swing on their behavior. In an interview for the podcast Hollywood Rawthe safety officer explained that the rapper had been the worst of his customers because he made him follow the rules completely ridiculous : “He wanted me to stay 3 metres behind him in the street. Of course, if someone was trying something, the time that I should intervene to prevent that, it would have already been too late.”

Visibly relieved to not have to work for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, Steve Stanulis has also confessed that the couple was willing to do anything to we're talking about them in the tabloids : "It is impossible that the paparazzi are not warned before they come out. It is not credible that every time they leave their home, all of these photographers know in advance. There is no doubt that someone who puts in the current. This is only my opinion… I'm just saying that it is a funny coincidence that no matter where they go, they are there also."