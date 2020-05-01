Kim Kardashian and Kanye West ready-to-go “to the presidency” !

The relatives of the Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are already preparing to see the couple at the head of the United States.By 2024 as planned the rapper.

The best friend of Kim Kardashian, Jonathan Cheban has made revelations to the british newspaper Daily Mirror. In this interview he explains that he is counting on the star couple ” to get up to the White House “. You are talking about !

In fact, the BFF of Kim Kardashian count on her and Kanye West to become president and first lady of the United States. But this is not a far-fetched idea as, since the rapper has already thought of before. He had even declared that he would ! More you should know that Donald Trump has become a friend of the two stars. The singer is often displayed on its sides, causing the misunderstanding of the fans.

In addition, many do not believe that this could happen one day, but the relatives of the couple will support them 100%. As Jonathan Cheban, who assured the Daily mail that it would help them when it happens. ” I think we will end up somehow in the White House. I don’t know what will be my role, but one way or another, we will succeed. “ he said.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West plans to become a couple very powerful !

In fact, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have ambition for the future. Also, Kanye West was never hidden, he had spoken of a nomination in 2024. In addition, the husband of Kim already has a head full of projects. ” I need a job in the White House. I want to ensure that all children have good school lunch. I could be secretary of state for social affairs, something fun “.

“There will come a time where I will be the president of the United States. I will remember the founder who has not been able to understand culturally what we were doing” he had added. It must be said that Kim Kardashian and Kanye are preparing actively in their next post !

