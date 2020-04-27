Kim Kardashian and Kanye West reveal their unbelievable home

This is not the first time that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West will open the doors of their house in Los Angeles, but the american version of the magazine AD has had unprecedented access to what he refers to as a “masterpiece of minimalist” for the march issue. A sort of manor house/monastery bright and minimalist/wabi-sabi (research this, it is interesting), especially thanks to the work of Axel Vervoordt – but also of Claudio Silvestrin – combined with what looks to be a real passion for their inside by the couple of stars in planetary.

In addition to the photos and the interview with the magazine, the couple has agreed to participate in a quiz video rather fun on the interior with a few surprises, including an intervention by North West.

PS : their seats have really looked very comfortable.

PPS : the sneakers Kanye is really amazing.

PPPS : the couple’s income on their famous sink and viral.