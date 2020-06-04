Kim Kardashian and Kanye West : rien ne va plus ?

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West would not be on the same wavelength. According to the information of the magazine” Us Weekly “since the early forties, the couple would have the same evil to co-exist. In question ? Their rhythms of life are very different : “She wakes up early and trains, he wakes up late,” said one source at the magazine. “Kim is training non-stop and did her stuff. Kanye spends a harder time because he has no routine fixed as Kim. “. Their timetables are so different, have the same fact that the couple would not have found himself “eye to eye” for their wedding anniversary which took place on the 25th of may.

Announcement comes as tensions in the couple have already been reported at the beginning of the quarantine. “Us Weekly” had explained at the time : “Kim and Kanye are much argued during the quarantine. Kanye tape really on the nerves of Kim. She has the feeling that all the parenting duties are based on it. It is frustrated that Kanye is not helping her with the children. “A situation that would have prompted her to go relax only a few time in a property by the sea in Malibu where she was spotted :” Kim feels that she needs space and keep their distance from Kanye.” Since then, the star of “The incredible family Kardashian” is back in the family home with her 4 children and Kanye West would pay more attention to what she ” has the time for it and to relax “. Anything to ease tensions ?