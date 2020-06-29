Kim Kardashian and Kanye West spend the weekend in the state of Wyoming… Ariana Grande formalize his relationship with his new boyfriend…

June 29, 2020

Adele famous Glastonbury

cancelled this year due to the pandemic, but Adele celebrated in his own way the event has been held this weekend. On Saturday, the singer has posted two photos, where she poses in front of a tv, which rebroadcasts its last concert on the farm in the united kingdom, in the year 2016.” data-reactid=”22″>Glastonbury festival has been cancelled this year due to the pandemic, but Adele celebrated in his own way the event has been held this weekend. On Saturday, the singer has posted two photos, where she poses in front of a tv, which rebroadcasts its last concert on the farm in the united kingdom, in the year 2016.

Read more about 20minutos

Also read :

The singer Adele is not going to leave album in September

The Rolling Stones are a threat to the Triumph of legal action if you use one of your fallopian tubes

Kim Kardashian posing in a sexy corset… Britney Spears is making a new parade…

“data-reactid=”24″>(…) Read more about 20minutos

Also read :

The singer Adele is not going to leave album in September

The Rolling Stones are a threat to the Triumph of legal action if you use one of your fallopian tubes

Kim Kardashian posing in a sexy corset… Britney Spears is making a new parade…