Kim Kardashian and Kanye West still in conflict for the containment ? A confidence shock

A couple in crisis ? Since a few weeks, the whole world is facing a health crisis of unprecedented proportions. A pandemic that has forced the government to order a quarantine. And if everyone is facing this ordeal as best as he can, it would seem that the confinement is terrible for the couple formed by the parents of North St., Chicago, and Psalm. Thus, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West would be on the edge of the break since the beginning of the confinement. And things would always not be improved if we are to believe the information disclosed to it by the magazine The Sun : “Kim and Kanye cannot stop fighting, and don’t stop to jump at the throat since the beginning of the quarantine.”

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

The source goes on to confident : “Kim gets mad since she is locked up because she used to be always outside. And she spends a lot of time alone with the children. She is very upset with Kanye because she feels that he does not assume his responsibilities as a father of a family. They live in the two opposite corners of their home in order to keep the situation cordial. It is frustrated to see that Kanye leaves her to take care only of children because he has been working on his collection Yeezy. It focuses on his desire for creativity and leaves all the responsibilities to Kim.” Hope that the couple overcomes this ordeal. In the meantime, here’s why there was no new episode of KUWTK.